Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 1,721 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Airbnb by 3.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 310,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $387,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $693,051.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,086 shares in the company, valued at $16,163,700.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $129.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

