Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.25 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $495.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $502.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.86 and its 200-day moving average is $452.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

