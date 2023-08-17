Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $14.80 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,296 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.3% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $434.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 226.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

