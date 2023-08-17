Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 12,716 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,955,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after buying an additional 6,097,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

VICI stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.