Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 289 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after buying an additional 694,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,956,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $165.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average of $175.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.