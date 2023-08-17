Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 3,084 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after purchasing an additional 118,951 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE IQV opened at $215.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $244.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.19 and a 200-day moving average of $209.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

