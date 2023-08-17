Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Melcor REIT Price Performance
Melcor REIT has a 12-month low of C$21.80 and a 12-month high of C$33.83.
