Mendel Money Management Acquires 66 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.55. 228,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

