Mendel Money Management Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mendel Money Management raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.35. 1,446,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,274. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

