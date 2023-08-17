Mendel Money Management Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mendel Money Management reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up about 2.5% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.45. 445,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.23.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.