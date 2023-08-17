Mendel Money Management Increases Holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) by 504.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,330 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management owned about 0.65% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 38,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMAO shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Planson bought 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $26,030.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,823.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

FMAO traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $20.24. 2,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,758. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $276.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

