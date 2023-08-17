Mendel Money Management Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for 1.8% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 20,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,487,000 after acquiring an additional 61,383 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,999. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.15 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.