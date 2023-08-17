Mendel Money Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mendel Money Management decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 320.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 145,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

PFE traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,018,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,293,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

