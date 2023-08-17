Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:MACK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 1,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,447. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 91,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 77,748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 123,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.