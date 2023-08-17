Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MACK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 1,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,447. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 2,000 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen bought 134,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,613,916.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,496,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 133,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,474.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 91,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 77,748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 123,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.