Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACKGet Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MACK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 1,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,447. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 2,000 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen bought 134,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,613,916.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,496,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 133,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,474.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 91,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 77,748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 123,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.