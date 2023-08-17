Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $139.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $748.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $206.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average is $154.43.
Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories
Mesa Laboratories Company Profile
Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.
Recommended Stories
