Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $139.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $748.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $206.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average is $154.43.



Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.43 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 808.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 234,712 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 191,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 961.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 42,562 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after buying an additional 41,855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 36.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after buying an additional 28,386 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

