Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,653 shares of company stock worth $2,477,899. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,093,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,133,975. The firm has a market cap of $752.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.