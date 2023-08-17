Meter Governance Price Hits $1.65 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00005811 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $35.57 million and $73,332.17 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,981,146 coins and its circulating supply is 21,562,146 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,981,146 with 21,562,146 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.70404572 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $95,115.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

