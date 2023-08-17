Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Get Methanex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Methanex

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.61. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $54.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. Methanex had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 1,158.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.