MetisDAO Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $13.74 or 0.00049229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $61.38 million and $1.32 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014227 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,923.28 or 1.00020551 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 14.00577688 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,248,553.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

