Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Boosted by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 501,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.