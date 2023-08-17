MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

MSTR stock opened at $358.51 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $475.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.50.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total transaction of $2,956,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total transaction of $2,956,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $6,336,828. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

