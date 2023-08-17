Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading 20% Higher

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 24,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 5,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Microwave Filter Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

