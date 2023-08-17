Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Releases Earnings Results

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 78.34% and a negative net margin of 74.96%.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,404. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MLSS

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.