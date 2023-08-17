Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Milestone Scientific stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 45,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,261. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

