Mina Price Down 4.7% This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $410.89 million and $11.58 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,064,285,453 coins and its circulating supply is 952,365,810 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,064,194,012.8400393 with 952,204,088.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.43561204 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $13,440,264.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

