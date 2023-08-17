Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Minto Apartment Price Performance
