Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Minto Apartment Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.