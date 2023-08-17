Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai Sells 198,200 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $1,333,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Lo-Minn Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 77,730 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $548,773.80.

On Monday, July 17th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,864.00.

On Monday, July 10th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $1,930,468.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,714,430.00.

On Monday, June 26th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $286,827.84.

On Monday, June 12th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:MCW opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,150,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,774 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 222,005 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 31,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at $942,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

