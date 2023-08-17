Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MG

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE MG traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. 84,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,415. The firm has a market cap of $176.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.