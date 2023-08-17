Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Mistras Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mistras Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.