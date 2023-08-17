Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $663.98

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $663.98 and traded as high as $792.39. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $760.62, with a volume of 2,017 shares changing hands.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $763.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $665.60.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.25 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $22.95 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 90.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.