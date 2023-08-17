Mizuho Boosts BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $60.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBIO. Evercore ISI started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.30.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 4.1 %

BBIO stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.59. 990,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.94. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $36.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 875,468 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,502,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,562,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.