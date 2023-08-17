Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHK. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MHK opened at $98.86 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.