Monero (XMR) Reaches One Day Volume of $79.96 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $149.97 or 0.00538557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and $79.96 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,847.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00267281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.39 or 0.00733962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00057741 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00110084 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,319,694 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

