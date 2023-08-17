Montchanin Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in RTX by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.55. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

