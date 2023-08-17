Montchanin Asset Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.2% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,402 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

GOOG traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $131.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,975,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,764,258. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

