Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells $844,305.27 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68.

On Thursday, June 15th, Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34.

On Thursday, June 1st, Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MCO traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.50. 681,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,596. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.83.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

