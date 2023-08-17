Moonbeam Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $147.84 million and $2.95 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00039728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00027366 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,080,362,211 coins and its circulating supply is 712,585,862 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

