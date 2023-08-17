Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,389,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,173. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.