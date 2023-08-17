Morgan Stanley Trims Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Target Price to $19.00

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRME. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of PRME traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.80. 153,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,054. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,091 shares of company stock worth $3,683,728. 24.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

