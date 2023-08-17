Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.41

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.41 and traded as low as C$5.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.43, with a volume of 94,494 shares.

MRT.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.45. The company has a market cap of C$356.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.41.

In other news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 55,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$299,065.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 119,000 shares of company stock worth $639,805. Corporate insiders own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

