Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.41

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.41 and traded as low as C$5.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.43, with a volume of 94,494 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MRT.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRT.UN
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 55,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$299,065.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 119,000 shares of company stock worth $639,805. Corporate insiders own 68.41% of the company’s stock.
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard Real Estate Inv.
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.