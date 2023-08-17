Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $220.41 on Thursday. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $259.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 395 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $88,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,644 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,438,218.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,355,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,478,434.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 395 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $88,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,534 shares of company stock worth $26,509,197 in the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Morningstar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Morningstar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,030 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

