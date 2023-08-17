Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

