Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 177,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 573,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

ATVI stock opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

