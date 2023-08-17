Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 801 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 0.4 %

GLW stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.