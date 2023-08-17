Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

