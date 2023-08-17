Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.55. The stock has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

