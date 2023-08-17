Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in StoneX Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Radziwill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 40,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,617.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $106.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

