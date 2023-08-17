Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
Muncy Bank Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MYBF opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Muncy Bank Financial has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85.
Muncy Bank Financial Company Profile
