Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Muncy Bank Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MYBF opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Muncy Bank Financial has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85.

Muncy Bank Financial Company Profile

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, and lines of credit, as well as business and real estate loans.

