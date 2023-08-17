My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $917,167.36 and approximately $271,203.81 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003063 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

