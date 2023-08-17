My DeFi Pet Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $891,820.31 and approximately $311,502.42 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

