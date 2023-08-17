Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NSSC. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.